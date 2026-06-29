What to Know About a $336,000 Live Oak Bancshares Insider Sale With Shares Up Nearly 40% This Past Year

Key Points

According to a new Form 4, a Live Oak Bancshares director sold 8,400 shares indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $336,000 at around $40.05 per share on June 24, 2026.

All shares involved were sold indirectly.

Williams retains 52,825 direct shares and 1,282,060 indirect shares after the transaction.

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William L. III Williams, a director of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), disclosed the indirect sale of 8,400 shares of common stock for a transaction value of about $336,000 on June 24, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 8,400 Transaction value $336,453.60 Post-transaction shares (direct) 52,825 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,282,060 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.13 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($40.05); post-transaction value based on June 24, 2026 market close price used to calculate post-transaction holdings value.

Key questions

How does this sale affect William L. Iii Williams’s overall ownership in Live Oak Bancshares?

This transaction reduced Williams’s total reported holdings by approximately 0.6%, with direct ownership unchanged and indirect ownership lowered by 8,400 shares, leaving him with 1,334,885 shares across both direct and indirect accounts.

This transaction reduced Williams’s total reported holdings by approximately 0.6%, with direct ownership unchanged and indirect ownership lowered by 8,400 shares, leaving him with 1,334,885 shares across both direct and indirect accounts. Were the shares sold directly by Williams or via an entity?

All 8,400 shares were sold indirectly, attributable to the William L. Williams Revocable Trust.

All 8,400 shares were sold indirectly, attributable to the William L. Williams Revocable Trust. Is there any indication this trade signals a shift in sentiment or ownership strategy?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, indicating a prescheduled, routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary change in investment outlook.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, indicating a prescheduled, routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary change in investment outlook. How does this transaction compare to Williams’s historical trading activity?

This is Williams’s only open-market sale disclosed in the available data set; previous Form 4 activity in the past two years was administrative, and the size of the transaction reflects the limited capacity from substantially reduced holdings following prior transfers or transactions.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 24, 2026) $40.05 Market capitalization $1.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $561 million Net income (TTM) $123.15 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 24, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Live Oak Bancshares offers a full suite of commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, and specialized services such as settlement and investment advisory.

The firm generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fees from wealth management, investment advisory, and government-backed loan securitization.

It serves small businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals across North Carolina and the broader United States.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as a leading regional bank with a focus on commercial and small business clients, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and national reach. The company’s strategy emphasizes specialized lending, technology-driven banking solutions, and value-added financial services to differentiate itself within the competitive regional banking sector. Consistent revenue growth and a scalable business model support its position as a key player in the U.S. regional banking industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The size of this transaction relative to Williams’ overall holding is important. The director sold the shares through his revocable trust under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, while continuing to own more than 1.33 million shares across his direct and indirect holdings. That makes the roughly 0.6% reduction in his overall stake relatively modest.



The more important story for investors is Live Oak Bancshares' operating momentum, which is evident through a nearly 40% increase in shares this past year. In the first quarter, the bank originated $1.37 billion in loans, grew deposits by $146.4 million, and increased total assets 12.5% year over year to $15.3 billion. Net income attributable to common shareholders nearly tripled from a year earlier to $27.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, while net interest income climbed 18.8% year over year. Chairman and CEO Chip Mahan said the results reflected "the strength of our differentiated model" and highlighted strong loan production, deposit growth, and stable credit performance as the bank continues investing in initiatives like Live Oak Express and business checking.



For long-term investors, insider sales executed under trading plans generally deserve less attention than underlying business performance. Live Oak continues to expand its lending franchise while maintaining healthy deposit growth, suggesting execution remains the key factor to watch rather than a relatively small trust sale by one director.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.