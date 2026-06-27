What to Know About This $3.3 Million Intuitive Machines Insider Sale as Space Stocks Heat Up

Key Points

According to an SEC filing, 150,000 Class A shares were sold for a transaction value of $3.28 million on June 18, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $21.87 per share.

The entire transaction was a direct redemption and sale of common units, with no involvement of indirect entities or gifts.

All shares originated from a redemption.

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Timothy Price Crain II, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), reported the redemption of 150,000 common units and immediate sale of an equivalent number of Class A Common Stock shares for $3.28 million on June 18, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 150,000 Transaction value $3.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 9,071,894 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $207.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.87); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the structure and intent of this transaction?

This was a derivative-driven transaction: 150,000 common units were redeemed and immediately sold as Class A shares, providing liquidity without drawing on previously held shares.

This was a derivative-driven transaction: 150,000 common units were redeemed and immediately sold as Class A shares, providing liquidity without drawing on previously held shares. Did the sale meaningfully reduce Price’s overall economic exposure to Intuitive Machines?

No, the 1.63% reduction only affected direct Class A holdings; substantial exposure remains through Class A shares and 8,720,615 Class C/Common Units, all held directly.

No, the 1.63% reduction only affected direct Class A holdings; substantial exposure remains through Class A shares and 8,720,615 Class C/Common Units, all held directly. How does this trade compare to Crain Price II's historical trading cadence and capacity?

The transaction falls within the pattern of routine, capacity-driven selling.

The transaction falls within the pattern of routine, capacity-driven selling. Does the transaction timing suggest opportunism in response to stock price movements?

The Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in September 2025 governs the sale, indicating this was a pre-scheduled, routine portfolio management event rather than a discretionary response to the recent 124.9% one-year share price increase (as of June 18, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $328.2 million Net income (TTM) -$109.3 million

Company snapshot

Intuitive Machines provides lunar access services, orbital services, lunar data services, and space products and infrastructure, with revenue primarily generated from aerospace contracts and lunar mission services.

The firm operates a project-based business model focused on delivering high-value aerospace solutions for lunar and deep space exploration, leveraging proprietary technology and mission execution capabilities.

It targets government space agencies, commercial aerospace clients, and scientific organizations engaged in lunar and planetary exploration.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company specializing in lunar and deep space exploration technologies. The company leverages integrated service offerings and proprietary platforms to address the growing demand for lunar access and data services. With a focus on enabling both government and commercial missions, Intuitive Machines positions itself as a key player in the next generation of space infrastructure and exploration.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like disciplined portfolio management than a shift in conviction, especially because it was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.



The backdrop is particularly noteworthy given the excitement and volatility surrounding SpaceX’s massive IPO this month, which has fueled sharp moves across the industry. Intuitive Machines shares had climbed roughly 125% over the past year, but have since pared yearly gains to about 74%.



The business has also continued to deliver operational momentum. First quarter revenue nearly tripled year over year to a record $186.7 million, adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $2.7 million, and backlog reached a record $1.1 billion after the company completed its acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems. Management also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $900 million to $1 billion. CEO Steve Altemus said Intuitive Machines is "building" the infrastructure that will define the next phase of the space economy.



For long-term investors, scheduled insider sales are worth monitoring, but execution on that growing backlog, major NASA and defense contracts, and the company's ability to translate today's enthusiasm into sustainable profits are likely to matter far more.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.