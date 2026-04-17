What to Know About This $2.9 Million Defense ETF Buy in a 1.5% Allocation Bet

Key Points

True Vision MN bought 87,908 shares of IDEF in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.88 million, reflecting both the new holding and price movement.

This marked a new position that places outside True Vision MN LLC’s top five holdings.

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True Vision MN, a Minnesota advisory, initiated a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) during the first quarter, acquiring 87,908 shares worth $2.88 million, according to an April 16, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, True Vision MN disclosed a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), purchasing 87,908 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $2.88 million.

What else to know

The new IDEF position accounts for 1.48% of the fund’s $193.90 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IUSB: $17.10 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $15.71 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $10.39 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $9.60 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $9.59 million (4.9% of AUM)

IDEF’s quarter-end stake places it outside the top five holdings for True Vision MN LLC.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $3.3 billion Fund Inception May 19, 2025 Price as of Thursday $34.75

ETF snapshot

IDEF offers exposure to companies in the defense and industrials sectors through an actively managed ETF structure.

It generates revenue by investing in a diversified portfolio of defense and industrial equities, aiming to outperform passive benchmarks.

THe ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking specialized access to the defense and industrials segments of the market.

The iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF provides investors with a vehicle to gain targeted exposure to the defense and industrials sectors. The fund employs an active management strategy, leveraging BlackRock's research capabilities to select securities with potential for superior risk-adjusted returns. Its competitive advantage lies in its ability to dynamically allocate assets within these sectors, responding to market trends and opportunities for growth.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, True Vision is carving out targeted exposure to defense and industrials without disrupting a broadly diversified base. And the size is one important detail. At 1.48% of AUM, the position sits well below core holdings like IUSB at 8.8% and IVV at 8.1%, so this is clearly a satellite bet layered on top of a traditional portfolio. But it’s still meaningful.



IDEF is built around a specific macro view: rising global defense spending and geopolitical fragmentation, and it’s likely no coincidence the move comes amid the latest geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran.



Launched in May 2025, the ETF has already scaled to about $3.6 billion in assets with roughly 109 holdings, heavily concentrated in industrials at nearly 88% of the portfolio. Top positions like RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman reinforce that exposure. The tradeoff is cost, with a 0.55% expense ratio and limited yield.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.