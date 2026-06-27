What to Know About This $197,000 Veracyte Insider Sale After a 120% Stock Rally

Key Points

A director of Veracyte reported selling 3,729 shares for a transaction value of approximately $197K on June 18, 2026.

This disposition represented roughly 20% of Karin Eastham's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 15,097 shares.

All shares involved were held directly, with no indirect or derivative interests reported in this transaction.

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Karin Eastham, a director of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), reported the sale of 3,729 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on June 18, 2026, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,729 Transaction value $197,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,097 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$810K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($52.89); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Karin Eastham's prior selling activity?

This 3,729-share sale is the smallest open-market disposition by Karin Eastham since June 2024, with recent sales averaging ~7,349 shares.

This 3,729-share sale is the smallest open-market disposition by Karin Eastham since June 2024, with recent sales averaging ~7,349 shares. What percentage of direct holdings did this sale represent, and what does that imply for remaining capacity?

The sale accounted for 20% of direct common holdings at the time of the transaction, leaving 15,097 shares.

The sale accounted for 20% of direct common holdings at the time of the transaction, leaving 15,097 shares. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement of family trusts or derivative securities.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement of family trusts or derivative securities. How does the timing and structure of this sale affect interpretation of insider intent?

Because the transactions were executed pursuant to a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, the sale should be viewed as routine scheduled liquidity rather than discretionary market timing.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/18/26) $52.89 Market capitalization $4.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $541.74 million 1-year price change 121.36%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Veracyte offers genomic diagnostic tests for thyroid, prostate, bladder, breast, and lung cancers, as well as the nCounter analysis system.

The firm generates revenue primarily from the sale of proprietary diagnostic assays and related laboratory services to healthcare providers and institutions.

It serves hospitals, physicians, and clinical laboratories in the United States and international markets focused on oncology diagnostics.

Veracyte is a healthcare diagnostics company specializing in advanced genomic testing for cancer detection and characterization. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver actionable insights for clinicians, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary procedures.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like routine portfolio management rather than a meaningful shift in confidence, particularly since it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and while Eastham reduced her direct stake by about 20%, she continues to hold more than 15,000 common shares after the sale.



The timing also comes after a remarkable run for Veracyte, with shares climbing more than 120% over the past year as investors applaud the company's expanding diagnostics portfolio and steady commercial execution. Most recently, Veracyte launched its Prosigna Breast Risk of Recurrence test in the U.S., a genomic test designed to help physicians personalize treatment decisions for patients with early-stage breast cancer by predicting chemotherapy benefit and long-term recurrence risk. Chief Commercial Officer John Leite said every breast cancer patient "deserves answers they can trust," adding that the test can give patients and physicians greater confidence when making treatment decisions.



For long-term investors, the more important story remains whether Veracyte can continue translating product launches and clinical data into broader adoption and revenue growth. Scheduled insider sales happen for many reasons, but continued execution across the company's growing oncology diagnostics portfolio is likely to have a much bigger impact on shareholder returns over time.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.