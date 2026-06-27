What to Know About This $130,000 Amalgamated Financial Insider Sale After Shares Rose 49%

Key Points

Jason Darby sold 3,000 shares on June 11, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $130,000, based on a weighted average sale price of $43.30 per share.

The sale represented 3.64% of direct common stock holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 82,342 to 79,342 shares.

This transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported in this filing.

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On June 11, 2026, Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Senior Executive VP and CFO Jason Darby disclosed the sale of 3,000 shares of common stock via multiple open-market transactions, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,000 Transaction value $129,895 Post-transaction shares (direct) 79,342 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.50 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($43.30); post-transaction position value based on June 11, 2026 holdings and market close.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Darby Jason’s previous open-market sales in terms of size and cadence?

The 3,000-share sale is at the lower end of Jason’s historical sell-only trade sizes but still matches the ongoing pattern of periodic, similarly sized dispositions as holdings have gradually declined over the past two years.

The 3,000-share sale is at the lower end of Jason’s historical sell-only trade sizes but still matches the ongoing pattern of periodic, similarly sized dispositions as holdings have gradually declined over the past two years. What proportion of total direct holdings was sold, and how does this impact Jason’s overall ownership?

This transaction accounted for 3.6% of Jason’s direct common stock holdings, reducing his position to 79,342 shares and maintaining a remaining direct stake valued at approximately ~$3.50 million as of June 11, 2026.

This transaction accounted for 3.6% of Jason’s direct common stock holdings, reducing his position to 79,342 shares and maintaining a remaining direct stake valued at approximately ~$3.50 million as of June 11, 2026. Were any derivative securities, options, or indirect interests involved in this filing?

No; all shares sold were from direct holdings, with no options exercised, no gifts or withholdings, and no activity involving trusts or other indirect entities in this transaction.

No; all shares sold were from direct holdings, with no options exercised, no gifts or withholdings, and no activity involving trusts or other indirect entities in this transaction. Does the transaction indicate any shift in trading behavior or liquidity needs?

Historical cadence data confirms the sale aligns with prior routine open-market dispositions.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $343.8 million Net income (TTM) $104.6 million 1-year price change 49%

Company snapshot

Amalgamated Financial offers a full suite of financial services including commercial and retail banking, investment management, trust and custody solutions, and a range of deposit and lending products.

The firm generates revenue primarily through interest income from loans and deposits, as well as fee-based income from asset management, trust, and custody services.

It serves businesses and individual clients across the United States, with a focus on commercial entities and retail banking customers through both digital and branch networks.

Amalgamated Financial is a regional banking institution with a national footprint, operating through a combination of digital platforms and select physical branches in major U.S. cities. The company leverages a diversified service offering to support stable revenue streams, balancing traditional banking with specialized trust and investment management services. Its scale, established presence, and comprehensive product mix position it competitively within the regional banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales can raise eyebrows, but this sale looks like business as usual: Darby has periodically sold similarly sized blocks of stock over the past several years, and this latest transaction represented just 3.6% of his direct holdings, leaving him with nearly 80,000 shares worth about $3.5 million.



The more important story is Amalgamated Financial's continued operating strength. Shares have gained about 49% over the past year as the bank has continued growing deposits, expanding margins, and generating steady profits. First-quarter revenue rose 9.7% year over year to $93.4 million, while net interest margin improved to 3.75%. Deposits climbed by nearly $229 million during the quarter, loans increased by $66 million, and management raised its full-year guidance despite taking a $9.2 million reserve tied to a single multifamily borrower.



CEO Priscilla Sims Brown called the credit issue "an isolated event" that "does not change our performance outlook," highlighting continued momentum across the bank's balance sheet and earnings power.



For long-term investors, routine insider sales are generally less meaningful than the underlying business. If Amalgamated can continue expanding margins, attracting low-cost deposits, and keeping credit issues contained, the company's improving fundamentals are likely to matter far more than one executive trimming a small portion of his stake.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.