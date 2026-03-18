What to Know About a $12 Million Bet Targeting a Packaging Firm Up 17% This Year

Key Points

EVR Research acquired 175,000 shares of Greif in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $11.85 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement.

This new stake ranks among the fund's top five holdings, accounting for a significant 6.39% of portfolio assets.

10 stocks we like better than Greif ›

Greif delivers industrial packaging and logistics solutions to global customers across sectors from chemicals to agriculture.

EVR Research LP established a new position in Greif (NYSE:GEF) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 175,000 shares in a trade estimated at $11.85 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, EVR Research LP initiated a new position in Greif by purchasing 175,000 shares. The estimated value of the acquired stake was $11.85 million, based on the average price during the quarter. The net position change for Greif in the portfolio was $11.85 million at quarter-end, a figure reflecting both the transaction and market price shifts.

What else to know

This was a new position for EVR Research LP, now representing 6.39% of its 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: DAN: $17.34 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE: WKC: $17.34 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE: CPS: $12.31 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:GEF: $11.85 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: MEC: $11.33 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Greif were priced at $65.28, up 17% over the year and fairly in line with the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $65.28 Market Capitalization $3.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $190 million

Company snapshot

Greif produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums, intermediate bulk containers, containerboards, corrugated sheets, and manages timber properties.

The firm generates revenue through the manufacturing and distribution of packaging solutions, as well as providing logistics, warehousing, and land management services.

It serves a diversified customer base across chemicals, food and beverage, agriculture, automotive, building products, and related industrial sectors worldwide.

Greif, Inc. is a global leader in industrial packaging with a vertically integrated model spanning packaging manufacturing, recycling, and timberland management. The company leverages its broad product portfolio and service offerings to address complex supply chain needs for major industrial customers. With a history dating back to 1877, Greif's scale, operational expertise, and focus on customer relationships underpin its competitive position in the packaging and containers industry.

What this transaction means for investors

EVR is clearly doubling down on real economy exposure with this move and others last quarter, including a similar buy of Ingevity stock. With multiple top holdings already tied to autos, materials, and industrial production, adding a packaging and logistics player reinforces a bullish thesis around demand across supply chains.



Greif’s business touches everything from chemicals to food and agriculture, which gives it a steady stream of demand tied less to consumer sentiment and more to production activity. That diversification tends to smooth out volatility, especially compared with more cyclical single-end market manufacturers. In its latest earnings report, the firm reported that net income increased to $176.6 million for the quarter, up from $6.6 million a year earlier. This was in part thanks to “meaningful” cost reductions in the quarter, according to CEO Ole Rosgaard.



Finally, the size of the new position also stands out. At more than 6% of assets, this is immediately one of the fund’s larger positions, suggesting that this is not just thematic exposure but a higher conviction addition.

Should you buy stock in Greif right now?

Before you buy stock in Greif, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Greif wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.