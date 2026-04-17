What to Know About This $11 Million High Yield ETF Buy After a Full Exit

Key Points

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor bought 486,104 shares of BSJQ, with an estimated transaction value of $11.31 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value grew by $9.49 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yieldorate Bond ETF ›

On April 16, 2026, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor disclosed a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ), acquiring 486,104 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.31 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor initiated a new position in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) during the first quarter. The fund bought 486,104 shares, with the estimated transaction value amounting to $11.31 million based on average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $9.49 million, reflecting both trading activity and underlying price shifts.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.58% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM after the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BRK-B: $42.76 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $41.55 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $35.26 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: BK: $30.33 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: BAC: $22.94 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of April 16, 2026, BSJQ shares were priced at $23.26. The one-year total return was roughly 7%.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $1.1 billion &ield 6% Price (as of market close April 16, 2026) $23.26 1-year total return 7%

ETF snapshot

BSJQ’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds maturing in 2026, aiming to provide income and a defined maturity profile.

Its underlying holdings consist of high-yield (below investment grade) corporate bonds, selected using a sampling methodology to closely match the index while maintaining monthly rebalancing.

It is structured as a passively managed ETF with a fixed maturity date and a transparent expense ratio, designed for investors seeking predictable cash flows and exposure to high-yield credit risk.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF offers targeted exposure to high-yield U.S. corporate bonds with maturities in 2026, providing investors with a defined investment horizon and regular income distributions. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index approach, focusing on diversification and credit risk management within the high-yield segment. Its structure appeals to investors seeking a balance between yield enhancement and maturity-specific planning, distinguishing it from perpetual bond funds.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase appears to be a calculated move up the risk spectrum within a bond ladder, rather than a new bet on fixed income altogether. For long-term investors, this distinction is important. The same fund recently exited an investment-grade 2026 ETF, which was close to maturity, and shifted into a high-yield version that has a similar maturity. This move isn’t so much about trying to time the market as it is about maintaining income levels as more secure bonds mature.



The high-yield ETF makes the tradeoff evident. It offers a 6.45% SEC yield and approximately 7.3% yield to maturity, which is significantly higher than its investment-grade equivalent, but comes with increased credit risk. Additionally, it’s more concentrated, with fewer than 50 holdings and exposure to companies like DISH and Altice, which have a greater likelihood of default compared to the larger firms typically found in investment-grade portfolios.



In the context of the overall portfolio, however, this adjustment is still relatively minor, making up just 1.58% of AUM, especially when compared to core equity positions like Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft, both over 7%, suggesting that the change is tactical rather than a major shift.

Should you buy stock in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yieldorate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yieldorate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yieldorate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.