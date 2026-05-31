What to Know About This $10 Million Sale of China Housing Giant KE Holdings

Key Points

CoreView sold 550,541 BEKE shares last quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.45 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of BEKE position decreased by $10.71 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Post-sale, the fund held 2,569,836 BEKE shares worth $38.47 million.

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KE Holdings delivers integrated housing transaction and service solutions across China through a broad online and offline platform.

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reported a sale of 550,541 shares of KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $9.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in KE Holdings by 550,541 shares. The estimated value of the trade, calculated using the average share price over the quarter, was approximately $9.45 million. The quarter-end value of the BEKE stake declined by $10.71 million, a figure that includes both trading and price changes.

What else to know

Holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:JD: $163,863,781 (34.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:BZ: $140,337,711 (29.7% of AUM) NYSE:TAL: $125,037,766 (26.4% of AUM) NYSE:BEKE: $38,470,445 (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:MOMO: $5,040,887 (1.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, BEKE shares were priced at $16.60, down 10% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $16.60 Market Capitalization $18.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.51 billion Net Income (TTM) $427.71 million

Company Snapshot

KE Holdings offers an integrated platform for housing transactions and services, including existing and new home sales, home renovation, rental services, and related financial and contract solutions.

The firm provides brokerage, property management, and value-added housing services via its online and offline ecosystem.

It targets home buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate agents across major cities in China, leveraging a broad network of branded stores and digital platforms.

KE Holdings Inc. operates at scale as a leading real estate services platform in China, combining online technology with a vast offline agent network. The company’s diversified business model and strong brand portfolio position it as a key intermediary in residential property transactions. Its integrated approach and technology-driven solutions enhance transparency and efficiency within the Chinese housing market.

What this transaction means for investors

CoreView reported only five holdings last quarter, and even after this reduction, KE Holdings remained the fund’s fourth-largest position at roughly $38 million, trailing JD.com, Kanzhun, and TAL Education. That suggests the fund still sees value in the business, even as China's housing market remains uneven.



KE's latest results painted a mixed picture. First-quarter revenue fell 19% year over year to $2.7 billion as transaction volumes weakened across both existing and new home sales. Gross transaction value dropped 15.6%, with new home transactions particularly soft, falling 37.2%. But there were bright spots. Net income climbed 47% to $182 million, while adjusted net income rose 16% to $234 million as management focused on efficiency, cost controls, and higher-margin businesses.



CEO Stanley Peng said the company is shifting from scale-driven growth toward efficiency-driven growth and more decision-oriented services for consumers, and CFO Tao Xu highlighted that gross margin and adjusted operating margin reached their highest levels in seven quarters. For long-term investors, it seems the key question is whether China's housing market stabilizes. KE has proven it can improve profitability even in a difficult environment, but a sustained recovery in transaction activity would likely be the biggest catalyst for the stock.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hello Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.