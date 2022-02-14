What Kind Of Shareholders Own Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)?

If you want to know who really controls Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI.

NYSE:IPOF Ownership Breakdown February 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:IPOF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Sch Sponsor VI LLC is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Millennium Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 3.2% of common stock, and Susquehanna International Group, LLP, Asset Management Arm holds about 2.9% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

