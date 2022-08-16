What Kind Of Shareholders Own PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW)?

A look at the shareholders of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$260m, PWP Forward Acquisition I is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PWP Forward Acquisition I.

NasdaqCM:FRW Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PWP Forward Acquisition I?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PWP Forward Acquisition I. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see PWP Forward Acquisition I's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:FRW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PWP Forward Acquisition I. Our data shows that PFAC Holdings I LLC is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.9% of common stock, and Millennium Management LLC holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of PWP Forward Acquisition I

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$2.7m worth of the US$260m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over PWP Forward Acquisition I. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - PWP Forward Acquisition I has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

