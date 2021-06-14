What Kind Of Shareholders Own Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)?

A look at the shareholders of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Professional Holding is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$247m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Professional Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Professional Holding?

NasdaqGS:PFHD Ownership Breakdown June 14th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Professional Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Professional Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:PFHD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

It would appear that 18% of Professional Holding shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, EJF Capital LLC and Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Daniel Sheehan is the owner of 0.5% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Professional Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Professional Holding Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$247m, and insiders have US$8.3m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 31% stake in Professional Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Professional Holding better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

