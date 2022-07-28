What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)?

The big shareholder groups in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Pinnacle Financial Partners is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$5.9b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pinnacle Financial Partners.

NasdaqGS:PNFP Ownership Breakdown July 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pinnacle Financial Partners?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Pinnacle Financial Partners does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pinnacle Financial Partners' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:PNFP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Pinnacle Financial Partners is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.9% and 5.5% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 21 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pinnacle Financial Partners

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$129m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pinnacle Financial Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pinnacle Financial Partners you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

