What Kind Of Shareholders Own Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)?

Every investor in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$198m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. NasdaqGM:CSSE Ownership Breakdown August 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:CSSE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Chicken Soup for the Soul Holdings, LLC, with ownership of 51%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO William Rouhana is the owner of 2.1% of the company's shares.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$9.2m worth of stock in the US$198m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 48%, of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

