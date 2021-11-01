What Kind Of Shareholders Own Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

The big shareholder groups in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$529m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aldeyra Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aldeyra Therapeutics?

NasdaqCM:ALDX Ownership Breakdown November 1st 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Aldeyra Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aldeyra Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:ALDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Aldeyra Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Perceptive Advisors LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, First Light Asset Management, LLC and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Todd Brady, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aldeyra Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.4m worth of the US$529m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 19% stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Aldeyra Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aldeyra Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Aldeyra Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

