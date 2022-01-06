What Kind Of Shareholders Own Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)?

The big shareholder groups in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$413m, Akebia Therapeutics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Akebia Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Akebia Therapeutics?

NasdaqGM:AKBA Ownership Breakdown January 6th 2022

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Akebia Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Akebia Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:AKBA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Akebia Therapeutics. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is State Street Global Advisors, Inc. with 9.1% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 7.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that John Butler, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 25 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Akebia Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$4.0m worth of shares in the US$413m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Akebia Therapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Akebia Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

