What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:WRAC) Shares?

Every investor in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Williams Rowland Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$289m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Williams Rowland Acquisition. NYSE:WRAC Ownership Breakdown August 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Williams Rowland Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Williams Rowland Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Williams Rowland Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:WRAC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 20% of Williams Rowland Acquisition shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's CEO David Williams is the largest shareholder with 9.2% of shares outstanding. With 7.5% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. and Saba Capital Management, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Williams Rowland Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$27m worth of stock in the US$289m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Williams Rowland Acquisition (4 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

