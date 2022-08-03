What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Waldencast plc's (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$390m, Waldencast is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Waldencast.

NasdaqCM:WALD Ownership Breakdown August 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Waldencast?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Waldencast. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Waldencast's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:WALD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 6.7% of Waldencast shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., with ownership of 6.7%. The second and third largest shareholders are Sharp Capital Gestora De Recursos Ltda and Citadel Advisors LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.1%.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Waldencast

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Waldencast plc in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$723k worth of shares in the US$390m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Waldencast. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Waldencast you should be aware of, and 4 of them shouldn't be ignored.

