What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Universal Health Realty Income Trust's (NYSE:UHT) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$885m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Universal Health Realty Income Trust?

NYSE:UHT Ownership Breakdown May 13th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Universal Health Realty Income Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:UHT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 17%. With 15% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Universal Health Services, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Alan Miller directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$885m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 24% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Universal Health Realty Income Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Health Realty Income Trust that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

