What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Tuesday Morning Corporation's (NASDAQ:TUEM) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Tuesday Morning is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$226m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tuesday Morning.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tuesday Morning?

NasdaqCM:TUEM Ownership Breakdown November 10th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Tuesday Morning already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tuesday Morning's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:TUEM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

It would appear that 49% of Tuesday Morning shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Osmium Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.7% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Fred Hand, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Tuesday Morning

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Tuesday Morning Corporation. In their own names, insiders own US$12m worth of stock in the US$226m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 13% stake in Tuesday Morning. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tuesday Morning (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

