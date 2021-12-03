What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$1.9b, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida?

NasdaqGS:SBCF Ownership Breakdown December 3rd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:SBCF Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 14%. With 8.1% and 7.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$34m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

