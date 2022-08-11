What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares?

Every investor in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$605m, Peapack-Gladstone Financial is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

NasdaqGS:PGC Ownership Breakdown August 11th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Peapack-Gladstone Financial?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Peapack-Gladstone Financial's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:PGC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 6.2% of the stock. In addition, we found that Douglas Kennedy, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Insiders own US$63m worth of shares in the US$605m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Peapack-Gladstone Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Peapack-Gladstone Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

