What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Pacific Biosciences of California has a market capitalization of US$5.9b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Pacific Biosciences of California.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pacific Biosciences of California?

NasdaqGS:PACB Ownership Breakdown May 1st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pacific Biosciences of California does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pacific Biosciences of California, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:PACB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Pacific Biosciences of California is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that ARK Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Capital Research and Management Company and BlackRock, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.7%.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pacific Biosciences of California

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$56m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 11% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pacific Biosciences of California better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

