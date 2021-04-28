What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Northrim BanCorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$258m, Northrim BanCorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Northrim BanCorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northrim BanCorp?

NasdaqGS:NRIM Ownership Breakdown April 28th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Northrim BanCorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Northrim BanCorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:NRIM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Northrim BanCorp is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 12%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.8% and 6.1% of the stock. In addition, we found that Joseph Schierhorn, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Northrim BanCorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Northrim BanCorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$5.9m worth of the US$258m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 27% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Northrim BanCorp that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

