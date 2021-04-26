What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Maxeon Solar Technologies isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$865m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Maxeon Solar Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maxeon Solar Technologies?

NasdaqGS:MAXN Ownership Breakdown April 26th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Maxeon Solar Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Maxeon Solar Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:MAXN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies. Our data shows that TOTAL SE is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 25% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Maxeon Solar Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$3.8m worth of shares in the US$865m company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 23% stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 51% of the Maxeon Solar Technologies shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Maxeon Solar Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Maxeon Solar Technologies you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



