What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Mainz Biomed B.V.'s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$133m, Mainz Biomed B.V is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Mainz Biomed B.V.

NasdaqCM:MYNZ Ownership Breakdown August 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mainz Biomed B.V?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Mainz Biomed B.V already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mainz Biomed B.V, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:MYNZ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Mainz Biomed B.V is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that KfW, Asset Management Arm is the largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. With 7.2% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Moritz Eidens and Hans Hekland are the second and third largest shareholders. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Guido Baechler directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 15 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Mainz Biomed B.V

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mainz Biomed B.V.. Insiders have a US$38m stake in this US$133m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 59% of Mainz Biomed B.V shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mainz Biomed B.V better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mainz Biomed B.V you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

