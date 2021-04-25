What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:LXEH) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Lixiang Education Holding is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$115m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Lixiang Education Holding.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lixiang Education Holding?

NasdaqGM:LXEH Ownership Breakdown April 25th 2021

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Lixiang Education Holding might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqGM:LXEH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lixiang Education Holding. Our data shows that Ye Fen is the largest shareholder with 67% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are Ye Fang and Ye Hong, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 3.7%. Ye Hong, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Lixiang Education Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a US$86m stake in this US$115m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 25% stake in Lixiang Education Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lixiang Education Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Lixiang Education Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

