What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Hawthorn Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$143m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hawthorn Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hawthorn Bancshares?

NasdaqGS:HWBK Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Hawthorn Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hawthorn Bancshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:HWBK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Ategra Capital Management, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.4% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds about 4.5% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO David Turner directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Hawthorn Bancshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.9m worth of the US$143m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 56% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

