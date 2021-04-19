What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Guaranty Bancshares is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$474m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Guaranty Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Guaranty Bancshares?

NasdaqGS:GNTY Ownership Breakdown April 19th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Guaranty Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Guaranty Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:GNTY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

Guaranty Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Guaranty Bancshares Inc. , ESOP, with ownership of 7.0%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 4.6% of the stock. Richard Baker, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Tyson Abston, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Guaranty Bancshares

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$474m, and insiders have US$110m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 48% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Guaranty Bancshares. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Guaranty Bancshares .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

