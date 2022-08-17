What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Goal Acquisitions Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares?

Every investor in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$328m, Goal Acquisitions is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Goal Acquisitions. NasdaqCM:PUCK Ownership Breakdown August 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Goal Acquisitions?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Goal Acquisitions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Goal Acquisitions' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:PUCK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 5.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Goal Acquisitions Sponsor LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. Glazer Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and Periscope Capital Inc holds about 4.1% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Harvey Schiller is the owner of 1.7% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Goal Acquisitions

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$17m worth of stock in the US$328m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Goal Acquisitions. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Goal Acquisitions stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Goal Acquisitions (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

