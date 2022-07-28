What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares?

Every investor in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Eos Energy Enterprises is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$140m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Eos Energy Enterprises.

NasdaqCM:EOSE Ownership Breakdown July 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eos Energy Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Eos Energy Enterprises. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Eos Energy Enterprises' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:EOSE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Eos Energy Enterprises is not owned by hedge funds. B. Riley Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.2% of shares outstanding. Invesco Capital Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and Legal & General Investment Management Limited holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Joseph Mastrangelo is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Eos Energy Enterprises

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$140m, and insiders have US$8.0m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.6%, of the Eos Energy Enterprises stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Eos Energy Enterprises (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

