What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares?

Every investor in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$748m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about E.Merge Technology Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About E.Merge Technology Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:ETAC Ownership Breakdown October 12th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at E.Merge Technology Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:ETAC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. E.Merge Technology Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. E.Merge Technology Sponsor LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 4.4% of common stock, and Linden Advisors LP holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of E.Merge Technology Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 14% stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with E.Merge Technology Acquisition (including 1 which is concerning) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

