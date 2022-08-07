What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBW) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$241m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Build-A-Bear Workshop.

NYSE:BBW Ownership Breakdown August 7th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Build-A-Bear Workshop?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Build-A-Bear Workshop already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Build-A-Bear Workshop's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:BBW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Build-A-Bear Workshop. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Cannell Capital LLC with 11% of shares outstanding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 6.5% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Sharon John is the owner of 3.4% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Build-A-Bear Workshop

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$241m, and insiders have US$34m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Build-A-Bear Workshop (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

