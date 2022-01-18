What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Barrett Business Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$495m, Barrett Business Services is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Barrett Business Services.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barrett Business Services?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Barrett Business Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Barrett Business Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Barrett Business Services. Our data shows that Capital Research and Management Company is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 6.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Barrett Business Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$495m, and insiders have US$23m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Barrett Business Services. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Barrett Business Services better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Barrett Business Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

