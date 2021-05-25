What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Barings BDC, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBDC) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Barings BDC is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$694m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Barings BDC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barings BDC?

NYSE:BBDC Ownership Breakdown May 25th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Barings BDC does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Barings BDC's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:BBDC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Barings BDC is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Barings LLC is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. With 4.9% and 4.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ares Management LLC and Punch & Associates, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Barings BDC

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Barings BDC, Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$694m, and the board has only US$6.3m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 30% stake in Barings BDC. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Barings BDC better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Barings BDC (3 are significant) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

