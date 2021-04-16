What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

4D Molecular Therapeutics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$233m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 4D Molecular Therapeutics?

NasdaqGS:FDMT Ownership Breakdown April 16th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that 4D Molecular Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see 4D Molecular Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:FDMT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Viking Global Investors LP is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are David Kirn and David Schaffer, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.5%. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.. Insiders own US$36m worth of shares in the US$233m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 19% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 4D Molecular Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 4D Molecular Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

