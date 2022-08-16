What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB)?

The big shareholder groups in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$677m, Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B.

NYSE:WPCB Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:WPCB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. Warburg Pincus LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. TD Asset Management, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Millennium Management LLC holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.0m worth of shares in the US$677m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

