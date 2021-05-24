What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)?

A look at the shareholders of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$724m, Vinci Partners Investments is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Vinci Partners Investments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vinci Partners Investments?

NasdaqGS:VINP Ownership Breakdown May 24th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Vinci Partners Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vinci Partners Investments' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:VINP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 24th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vinci Partners Investments. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Gilberto da Silva with 26% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Alessandro Morgado Horta, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vinci Partners Investments

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.. Insiders have a US$361m stake in this US$724m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Vinci Partners Investments. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Vinci Partners Investments , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

