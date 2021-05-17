What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVAC)?

Every investor in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$214m, Thayer Ventures Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Thayer Ventures Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thayer Ventures Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:TVAC Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Thayer Ventures Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:TVAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Thayer Ventures Acquisition. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Thayer Ventures with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 3.7% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 24 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Thayer Ventures Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation. It appears that the board holds about US$1.2m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$214m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 58% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 26%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Thayer Ventures Acquisition , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

