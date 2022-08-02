What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)?

If you want to know who really controls Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Rhinebeck Bancorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$102m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Rhinebeck Bancorp.

NasdaqCM:RBKB Ownership Breakdown August 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rhinebeck Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Rhinebeck Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:RBKB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rhinebeck Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC is currently the largest shareholder, with 58% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Rhinebeck Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and M3F, Inc holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Michael Quinn is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Rhinebeck Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$102m, and insiders have US$3.2m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 58%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Rhinebeck Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

