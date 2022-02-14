What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV)?

Every investor in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Primavera Capital Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$524m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Primavera Capital Acquisition.

NYSE:PV Ownership Breakdown February 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Primavera Capital Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Primavera Capital Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:PV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Primavera Capital Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Zuliu Hu, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 18%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. With 4.4% and 3.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. and Marshall Wace LLP are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 22 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Primavera Capital Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation. Insiders own US$97m worth of shares in the US$524m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Primavera Capital Acquisition has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

