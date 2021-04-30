What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)?

If you want to know who really controls Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$3.2b, Overstock.com is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Overstock.com.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Overstock.com?

NasdaqGM:OSTK Ownership Breakdown April 30th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Overstock.com already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Overstock.com's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:OSTK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Overstock.com is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. with 9.6% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.3% of common stock, and Allianz Asset Management AG holds about 7.5% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Overstock.com

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Overstock.com, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$44m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 34% stake in Overstock.com. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Overstock.com better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Overstock.com that you should be aware of.

