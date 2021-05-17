What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC)?

If you want to know who really controls North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

North Atlantic Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$464m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about North Atlantic Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About North Atlantic Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:NAAC Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

North Atlantic Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at North Atlantic Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:NAAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

It would appear that 6.3% of North Atlantic Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Patrick Dolan is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.3% and 5.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 19 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of North Atlantic Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation. Insiders have a US$93m stake in this US$464m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 58% of North Atlantic Acquisition shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand North Atlantic Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for North Atlantic Acquisition you should be aware of.

