What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)?

The big shareholder groups in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$389m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NexPoint Real Estate Finance?

NYSE:NREF Ownership Breakdown April 28th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NexPoint Real Estate Finance's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:NREF Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Barclays PLC Private Banking & Investment Banking Investment, with ownership of 7.5%. Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and GEM Realty Advisors, LLC holds about 5.0% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO James Dondero is the owner of 3.0% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 17 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$25m worth of the US$389m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over NexPoint Real Estate Finance. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

