What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)?

Every investor in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

NeuBase Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$100m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NeuBase Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NeuBase Therapeutics?

NasdaqCM:NBSE Ownership Breakdown December 27th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in NeuBase Therapeutics. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of NeuBase Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:NBSE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 8.3% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is GreenLight Capital, Inc., with ownership of 8.3%. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.2% of common stock, and Kershner Trading Group LLC, Asset Management Arm holds about 4.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Dietrich Stephan, the CEO has 4.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NeuBase Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$100m, and insiders have US$10m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NeuBase Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for NeuBase Therapeutics (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

