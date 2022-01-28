What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)?

Every investor in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Immuneering is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$279m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Immuneering.

NasdaqGM:IMRX Ownership Breakdown January 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immuneering?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Immuneering. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Immuneering's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:IMRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of Immuneering. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 9.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Benjamin Zeskind and Seth Merrin are the second and third largest shareholders. Benjamin Zeskind, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Immuneering

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Immuneering Corporation. Insiders have a US$85m stake in this US$279m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Immuneering. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Immuneering better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Immuneering (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

