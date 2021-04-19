What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)?

If you want to know who really controls GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$592m, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II?

NYSE:GSAH Ownership Breakdown April 19th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:GSAH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.3% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$4.0m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$592m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 20% of the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

