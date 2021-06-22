What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)?

If you want to know who really controls Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Gencor Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$175m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Gencor Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gencor Industries?

NasdaqGM:GENC Ownership Breakdown June 22nd 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gencor Industries. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gencor Industries' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:GENC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gencor Industries. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Gencor Industries' case, its Top Key Executive, E. Elliott, is the largest shareholder, holding 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.5% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that John Elliott, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Gencor Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Gencor Industries, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$175m, and insiders have US$51m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Gencor Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Gencor Industries , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

