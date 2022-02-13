What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC)?

If you want to know who really controls Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FLAC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$174m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition.

NasdaqCM:FLAC Ownership Breakdown February 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:FLAC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition. Frazier Lifesciences Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.2% and 3.3% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.5m worth of shares in the US$174m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

