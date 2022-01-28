What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)?

A look at the shareholders of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$2.6b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

NYSE:FTAI Ownership Breakdown January 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:FTAI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. The company's largest shareholder is Washington State Investment Board, with ownership of 12%. Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments is the second largest shareholder owning 6.4% of common stock, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. holds about 6.2% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$28m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

