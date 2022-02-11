What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)?

A look at the shareholders of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Fathom Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$235m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Fathom Holdings.

NasdaqCM:FTHM Ownership Breakdown February 11th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fathom Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Fathom Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fathom Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:FTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Fathom Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. With a 31% stake, CEO Joshua Harley is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Marco Fregenal is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Fathom Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Fathom Holdings Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$235m, that means they have US$126m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fathom Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Fathom Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

